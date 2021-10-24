Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and $186,086.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.37 or 0.06765611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00324646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.01 or 0.01033133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00442533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00281754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,344,947 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

