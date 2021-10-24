Viberate Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

