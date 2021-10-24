Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

