Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRAY stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

