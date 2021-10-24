Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $246,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

SF opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

