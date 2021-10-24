Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

