Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 100 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in WD-40 by 36.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

WDFC opened at $218.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

