Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Matson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Matson by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $91.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

