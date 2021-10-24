Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 9,800 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.