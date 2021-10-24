Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

