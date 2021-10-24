Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $207,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

