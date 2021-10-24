Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.41.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

