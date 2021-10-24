VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

