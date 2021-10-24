W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $81.76. 17,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 687,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

