Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 5,150,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

