Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GACQU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $16,783,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,583,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,247,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,095,000.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:GACQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.