Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,054,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,282,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

HCNEU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.