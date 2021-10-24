Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $9,970,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 384,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 234,412 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth $962,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.82 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

