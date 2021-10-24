Warp Finance Price Hits $343.62 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $493,765.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $343.62 or 0.00570771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

