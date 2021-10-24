Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

