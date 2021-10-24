Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

PFF opened at $39.06 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

