Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

