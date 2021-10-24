Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,327 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

