Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,777,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

