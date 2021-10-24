Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $300.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

