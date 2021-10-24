Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 401.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

