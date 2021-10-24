Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Weber alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $3,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

WEBR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 241,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,230. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.