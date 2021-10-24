Westamerica Bancorporation’s (WABC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

