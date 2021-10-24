Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

WAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

