Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.
WAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38.
In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.