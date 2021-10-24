Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

HIX stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

