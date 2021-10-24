Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.78) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,223.01. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

