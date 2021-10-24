Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an above average rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
