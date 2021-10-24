Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an above average rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

