Wolfe Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $706.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $625.00 to $706.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $665.46. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

