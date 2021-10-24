World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $209.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Acceptance stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

