Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00014621 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $586,679.78 and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.69 or 1.00350159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.32 or 0.06712692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

