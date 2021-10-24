Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,615 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 3.6% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after buying an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after buying an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after buying an additional 569,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of WH opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

