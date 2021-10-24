Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

