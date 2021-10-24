YIELD App (YLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $57.39 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00205695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00103231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 129,728,852 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

