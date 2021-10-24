Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

