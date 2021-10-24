Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Paychex reported sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $123.77 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

