Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($11.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 2,315,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,518. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

