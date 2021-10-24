Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. 266,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 91.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.