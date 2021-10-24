Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

