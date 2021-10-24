Zacks: Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.28 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 over the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

