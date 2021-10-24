Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2,530.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

