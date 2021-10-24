Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

