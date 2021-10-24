Zacks: Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.80 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $250.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.57 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,418. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

