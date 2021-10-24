Zacks: Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

