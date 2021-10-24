Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 143.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 165,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

