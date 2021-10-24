Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

